NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a Niles man Friday after a grand jury secretly indicted him on charges of having child pornography.

A grand jury charged Michael Murphy, 45, with 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. All 10 counts are felonies.

According to the indictment, between July 25 and September 24 of last year, Murphy had in his possession pictures showing minors engaging in sexual activity.

Bond was set at $15,000.