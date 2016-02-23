Bristol appears hungry for a deep run; hosts Fairport tonight

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the last four seasons, the Panthers has accumulated a winning percentage of 83.0% (78-16). They’ve been crowned the Northeastern Athletic Conference’s Stripes Division champs five consecutive years..

Coach Craig Giesy’s 2015-16 team is averaging the most (70.5) and their defense is holding the opposition to the least amount of points (39.7) since the undefeated 2012-13 squad that went through the regular season unscathed (76.4-51.8).

2015-16 Panthers by the Numbers

Individual Leaders

Scoring: Alex Jones, 17.0

Rebounding: Alex Jones, 8.6

Assists: Jack Mitton, 3.8

Steals: Phil Aliberti, 2.5

Field Goal Percentage: Zach McMillion, 54.7% (47-86)

Three-Point Percentage: Tommy Donadio, 43.7% (45-103)

Free Throw Percentage: Alex Jones, 71.2% (47-66)

Bristol’s leader has been their 6’3 senior forward Alex Jones. Number 21 is nearly averaging a double-double for the second straight year. Jones is 40 points shy of 1,000 (960) for his career and 33 rebounds (567) from 600 as well as 4 assists from 300 (296).

Since his freshmen and sophomore year, Jones has seen a major increase in his shooting percentage. Throughout his first two seasons on the varsity level, Alex combined to connect on 53.4% of his free throws (31-58) and just 30.4% of his shots from the floor (78-247). Last winter, he shot 71.9% from the line and 48.0% from the field. This season, he’s been steady at 71.2% from the charity stripe and 51.3% on his field goals. He’s also become more comfortable pulling up from long-distance. As a freshman and sophomore, he made 21 three-pointers on 108 tries (19.4%). Since then, he’s connected on 62 shots beyond the arc for percentages of 33.3% (as a junior) and 38.5% (as a senior).

Jones has received support from sophomores Tommy Donadio, Landon Slusher (35.2% 3PT) and Bryan Gabrielson (35.1% 3PT). Junior Phil Aliberti has been a major contributor this year to the team. Jones’ classmates Zach McMillion, Bryce Gabrielson, and Jack Mitton have provided the type of senior leadership that teams need to succeed. Donadio has averaged in double-figures in each of his first two seasons on the varsity level. As a freshman, Tommy scored 10.9 points and has elevated that figure to 11.5 this year. Aliberti (6.8 ppg, 2.2 apg) has led the Panthers in steals in each of the last two years, totaling 92. McMillion leads the team in field goal percentage (54.7%) while averaging 7.1 points per contest. Bryce has been a jack of all trades for Bristol – averaging 6.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while connecting on 52.3% of his shots from the floor (52.3%). Mitton has also been a facilitator (3.8 assists) as well as a lethal weapon from deep (39.8% 3PT) while scoring 6.7 points per outing.

Bristol begins tournament play tonight by hosting Fairport Harding, a team which hasn’t won a game since December 22. The winner will play against Windham on Friday in the Sectional Final.