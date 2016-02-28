Bill passes Ohio House making cockfighting a felony offense

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Legislation has cleared the Ohio House that would make a deeper involvement in illegal cockfighting a felony offense.

Engaging in cockfighting or any other instances of pitting animals against one another would remain a misdemeanor, but greater participation would bring tougher penalties.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the bill stipulates that anyone found to be employed by a cockfighting ring, betting on results, paying for admission to an event, possessing devices related to enhancing an animal’s fighting ability or allowing a minor to be present will be charged with a felony.

Corey Roscoe, the Humane Society of the United States’ Ohio director, says the bill helps stop cock fighters who “seek out locations with the weakest penalties to set up their criminal operations.”

The bill now heads to the Senate.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)