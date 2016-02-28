Bill passes Ohio House making cockfighting a felony offense

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Legislation has cleared the Ohio House that would make a deeper involvement in illegal cockfighting a felony offense.

Engaging in cockfighting or any other instances of pitting animals against one another would remain a misdemeanor, but greater participation would bring tougher penalties.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the bill stipulates that anyone found to be employed by a cockfighting ring, betting on results, paying for admission to an event, possessing devices related to enhancing an animal’s fighting ability or allowing a minor to be present will be charged with a felony.

Corey Roscoe, the Humane Society of the United States’ Ohio director, says the bill helps stop cock fighters who “seek out locations with the weakest penalties to set up their criminal operations.”

The bill now heads to the Senate.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s