Ohio Attorney General issues concealed carry report

The report was compiled with data provided by Ohio’s county sheriffs

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine issued a report on the number of concealed carry licenses issued or renewed in the state.

According to the report, 116,000 concealed carry licenses were issued or renewed in 2015. The report was compiled with data provided by Ohio’s county sheriffs.

According to that data:

  • 71,589 new licenses were issued
  • 44,551 licenses were renewed
  • 116,140 total licenses were issued

In Trumbull County last year, 904 regular licenses were issued and 1,003 licenses were renewed. In Mahoning County, 1,743 licenses were issued and 827 were renewed.

In 2014, 1,112 licenses were issued in Trumbull County, and 1,494 licenses were issued in Mahoning County.

The Attorney General’s Office compiles the report each year, as required by law. Licenses expire five years after their issue date.

A copy of the 2015 Concealed Carry Annual Report is available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/ConcealedCarry.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s