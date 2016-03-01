Ohio Attorney General issues concealed carry report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine issued a report on the number of concealed carry licenses issued or renewed in the state.

According to the report, 116,000 concealed carry licenses were issued or renewed in 2015. The report was compiled with data provided by Ohio’s county sheriffs.

According to that data:

71,589 new licenses were issued

44,551 licenses were renewed

116,140 total licenses were issued

In Trumbull County last year, 904 regular licenses were issued and 1,003 licenses were renewed. In Mahoning County, 1,743 licenses were issued and 827 were renewed.

In 2014, 1,112 licenses were issued in Trumbull County, and 1,494 licenses were issued in Mahoning County.

The Attorney General’s Office compiles the report each year, as required by law. Licenses expire five years after their issue date.

A copy of the 2015 Concealed Carry Annual Report is available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/ConcealedCarry.

