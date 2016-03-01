Police: North Western Pennsylvania Jail officer fired gun in fitting room of store

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – Police say a northwestern Pennsylvania corrections officer has been charged with firing a weapon in a store.

The (Warren) Times Observer reports that a Millcreek Police affidavit says Warren County Corrections Officer Blair Johnson was trying on a tactical concealed carry shirt Feb. 7 at a Gander Mountain store in Erie.

Police said Johnson had a concealed pistol and wanted to see how it fit the shirt. They allege that he pulled the trigger, sending a bullet through his sweat shirt on a fitting room bench, and then abandoned both items of clothing in another fitting room.

Johnson is charged in Erie County with reckless endangering and criminal mischief. Prosecutors say he was suspended without pay last week. Johnson’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Tuesday.

Information from: Warren Times Observer

