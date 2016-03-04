Kids’ mementos to be displayed at Pennsylvania 9/11 memorial

Crayon drawings, stuffed animals and other mementos left by children at the Flight 93 memorial in western Pennsylvania will go on display this weekend.

By Published:
Jody Greene, right, whose father Donald Greene, was on United Flight 93, visits his name on the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015. The new $26 million visitors’ complex is expected to draw a larger crowd than normal for the 14th anniversary observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Jody Greene, right, whose father Donald Greene, was on United Flight 93, visits his name on the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015. The new $26 million visitors’ complex is expected to draw a larger crowd than normal for the 14th anniversary observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Crayon drawings, stuffed animals and other mementos left by children at the Flight 93 memorial in western Pennsylvania will go on display this weekend.

The “Through Their Eyes” temporary exhibit in Shanksville will open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays this month.

Passengers aboard United Airlines Flight 93 were considered heroes for fighting back against the terrorists who had hijacked their plane on Sept. 11. Forty passengers and crew members died when the plane crashed into a field.

Soon after the attacks, a fence at the temporary memorial was quickly covered with license plates, flags and other memorabilia. Stuffed animals, trinkets and pictures were tucked into the lower rings of the fence or placed on the ground.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s