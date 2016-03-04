Kids’ mementos to be displayed at Pennsylvania 9/11 memorial

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Crayon drawings, stuffed animals and other mementos left by children at the Flight 93 memorial in western Pennsylvania will go on display this weekend.

The “Through Their Eyes” temporary exhibit in Shanksville will open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays this month.

Passengers aboard United Airlines Flight 93 were considered heroes for fighting back against the terrorists who had hijacked their plane on Sept. 11. Forty passengers and crew members died when the plane crashed into a field.

Soon after the attacks, a fence at the temporary memorial was quickly covered with license plates, flags and other memorabilia. Stuffed animals, trinkets and pictures were tucked into the lower rings of the fence or placed on the ground.

