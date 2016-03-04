Newton Falls takes District Title in Sembach’s 400th win

The Tigers rallied to defeat Garfield, 49-45 Friday and head coach Roy Sembach secured his 400th career win.

Warren, OH (WKBN) – The Newton Falls boys basketball team defeated Garfield, 49-45 Friday to capture a Division III District Title at Warren Harding High School.

The Tigers trailed most of the first half, and were down 26-20 at the break. But Newton Falls came out firing in the 3rd quarter to take a 34-31 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Jaden Walton led the way for the Tigers with a game-high 19 points, while Ben Simpson added 12. Head coach Roy Sembach earned his 400th career victory, and the 6th District Title in his time at Newton Falls.

The Tigers advance to play Cleveland Villa-Angela St. Joseph next Wednesday at 6:15 PM at the Canton Fieldhouse.

 

 

