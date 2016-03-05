Clinton campaign headquarters opens in Niles

The office on Vienna Avenue will be a hub for Hillary Clinton supporters and volunteers.

By Published: Updated:
Hillary Clinton's campaign headquarters opens in Niles.


NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hillary for Ohio Campaign hosted a kickoff party for its new office in Niles on Saturday.

The office on Vienna Avenue will serve as a community hub for Clinton’s supporters and volunteers.

“I think the Valley has a strong history with Hillary,” said volunteer John Jackson. “I think her support will be outstanding here.”

A number of Valley leaders attended the opening including State Representative John Boccieri, Chair of the Mahoning County Democratic Party Dave Betras and Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni.

The office opening comes with fewer than two weeks until Ohio’s March 15th primary.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s