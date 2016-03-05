Clinton campaign headquarters opens in Niles

Related Coverage Local Democratic campaigns set up shop in Niles



NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hillary for Ohio Campaign hosted a kickoff party for its new office in Niles on Saturday.

The office on Vienna Avenue will serve as a community hub for Clinton’s supporters and volunteers.

“I think the Valley has a strong history with Hillary,” said volunteer John Jackson. “I think her support will be outstanding here.”

A number of Valley leaders attended the opening including State Representative John Boccieri, Chair of the Mahoning County Democratic Party Dave Betras and Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni.

The office opening comes with fewer than two weeks until Ohio’s March 15th primary.

