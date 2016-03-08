New Castle advances to Elite 8

Wexford, PA (WKBN) – The New Castle boys basketball team held off Beaver Falls, 56-52 Tuesday in the Second Round of the PIAA Class AAA Tournament at North Allegheny High School.

The Red Hurricanes jumped out to a quick start and led 25-19 at halftime. But the Tigers kept it close in the second half with a strong effort from Josh Creach, who scored a game-high 37 points.

But the Hooker brothers came through for New Castle, Marquel scored 21 points, while Marcus added 18 to hold off Beaver Falls for the third time this season.

New Castle advances to face Bishop McDevitt Friday in the Class AAA Quarterfinals.