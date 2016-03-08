Warren women threatened; One on Instagram, one with cooking grease

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Police responded to two separate incidents over the weekend in which women accused men of threatening them.

In one, a woman told police that a man asked her to send pictures of herself to him via Instagram, or else he would harm her family, according to a police report. The woman said she did not know who the man was.

According to another police report, a woman said that a man who moved out of their shared living space in November broke into her house, slapped her several times and threw grease from the kitchen on her. The woman also said that the man had been threatening to harm her and her family if she broke up with him. Police gave the woman instructions for filing charges with the city prosecutor’s office.

Police did not arrest anyone in either case, according to the reports.