Warren women threatened; One on Instagram, one with cooking grease

Warren Police responded to the incidents over the weekend

By Published:
warren ohio police generic
File Photo

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Police responded to two separate incidents over the weekend in which women accused men of threatening them.

In one, a woman told police that a man asked her to send pictures of herself to him via Instagram, or else he would harm her family, according to a police report. The woman said she did not know who the man was.

According to another police report, a woman said that a man who moved out of their shared living space in November broke into her house, slapped her several times and threw grease from the kitchen on her. The woman also said that the man had been threatening to harm her and her family if she broke up with him. Police gave the woman instructions for filing charges with the city prosecutor’s office.

Police did not arrest anyone in either case, according to the reports.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s