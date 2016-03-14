Many Mahoning Valley voters undecided leading into Election Day



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday marks a major voting day across the nation, with big battles in Florida and Ohio highlighting the schedule of five states casting ballots.

In the Mahoning Valley, voters say they have made a few decisions, although some are still unsure of their presidential candidate of preference.

“I know who I’m not voting for sure, but I don’t know who I’m voting for yet,” said Ron Williams.

The candidates sense that there still thousands of undecided voters in Ohio. That’s why there have been numerous campaign stops in northeast Ohio, leading up to Election Day.

Barbara Yacavone said she still hasn’t made a decision on who she will be casting her ballot for on Tuesday.

“[I’m] going to have to review the issues, I guess. I don’t really like any of them, but I think it’ll be a last-minute thing,” she said.

Among those undecided voters, it seems many are waiting to hear one candidate who lines up with their view on a particular issue.

While Brittany Kristanc said she wants the next president to bring everyone home from the war as her cousin is overseas, Hope Sutton said she sees the economy as a major issue that needs fixed.

“Instead of the big businesses and stuff getting all the money, helping middle class and doing something that makes the economy better,” she said would describe the ideal candidate.

Ohio has 66 delegates on the line, with the winner taking them all. The latest polls show Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Republican front-runner Donald Trump in a close race in the state.

Kevin Petty said he made his decision two months ago, and it was a simple choice for him.

“It’s Donald Trump. He’s the only one who talks like a real person. He gets out there,” he said. “I know there’s controversy about him, but you’ll have that.”

Ohio has been an important state for the candidates. Four out of six candidates have campaigned in the Mahoning Valley, and the party nominees could be back before the November election.

You can get ready for Election Day by visiting WKBN’s elections section and WKBN.com Thursday night for the latest results.