Charges pending in Lisbon drug raid

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Arrests are pending following a raid of a Lisbon home on Wednesday.

The Columbiana County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of state Route 45 in Lisbon. Investigators say about 10 grams of crack cocaine, 3.7 grams of heroin and digital scales were seized as evidence.

The street value of the drugs is more than $1,800, according to police.

Charges are expected to be filed, according to a news release from the Columbiana County Drug Task Force.