Storm Team 27: Warm with some sun, Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday:   Mostly to partly cloudy. An isolated sprinkle or shower.  Watch for gusty wind!  (30%)
High:   64°

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Most of the showers and storms that moved through the Valley this morning are moving out. A stray shower or sprinkle is still possible. Partial clearing into the afternoon, with more sunshine. Temperatures will build into the low 60’s Wednesday.  It will be a windy day with gusts to 30mph or higher.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO
Look for cooler air to sweep in as the week rolls along.  St. Patrick’s day will feature a high in the lower 50’s with a small chance for a rain shower.  It will be cold enough Friday for some snow to mix in with the rain showers.

LOOKING AHEAD
The weekend will be cooler with a small chance for a shower. A mix of sun and clouds will prevail for much of the weekend.

FORECAST:

Wednesday night:   Scattered clouds.  Gusty wind early.
Low:   40°

Thursday:   Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  Breezy.  (40%)
High:   54°

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a rain or snow shower.  (40%)
High:   42°    Low:   35°

Saturday:  Sun & clouds.
High:   43°    Low:   24°

Sunday:   Sun & clouds.
High:   39°    Low:   25°

Monday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a rain shower.   (30%)
High:   40°    Low:   24°

Tuesday:   Partly sunny.  Chance for showers late day.   (30%)
High:   45°    Low:   24°

Wednesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Warmer.  Chance for rain showers.  (40%)
High:   55°    Low:   34°

