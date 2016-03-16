Storm Team 27: Warm with some sun, Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. An isolated sprinkle or shower. Watch for gusty wind! (30%)

High: 64°

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Most of the showers and storms that moved through the Valley this morning are moving out. A stray shower or sprinkle is still possible. Partial clearing into the afternoon, with more sunshine. Temperatures will build into the low 60’s Wednesday. It will be a windy day with gusts to 30mph or higher.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO

Look for cooler air to sweep in as the week rolls along. St. Patrick’s day will feature a high in the lower 50’s with a small chance for a rain shower. It will be cold enough Friday for some snow to mix in with the rain showers.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend will be cooler with a small chance for a shower. A mix of sun and clouds will prevail for much of the weekend.

Interactive Radar

FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. An isolated sprinkle or shower. Watch for gusty wind! (30%)

High: 64°

Wednesday night: Scattered clouds. Gusty wind early.

Low: 40°

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Breezy. (40%)

High: 54°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)

High: 42° Low: 35°

Saturday: Sun & clouds.

High: 43° Low: 24°

Sunday: Sun & clouds.

High: 39° Low: 25°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain shower. (30%)

High: 40° Low: 24°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers late day. (30%)

High: 45° Low: 24°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 55° Low: 34°

Sign up now for text alerts: School Closings, Severe Weather, and Daily Weather Forecast

Youngstown, Ohio Hourly Forecast 33 ° F 31 ° F 29 ° F 28 ° F 27 ° F 25 ° F 24 ° F 23 ° F 22 ° F 22 ° F 21 ° F 20 ° F 21 ° F 23 ° F 26 ° F 29 ° F 32 ° F 35 ° F 37 ° F 40 ° F 41 ° F 41 ° F 41 ° F 39 ° F 36 ° F 34 ° F 34 ° F 33 ° F 32 ° F 31 ° F 31 ° F 30 ° F 30 ° F 29 ° F 29 ° F 29 ° F 30 ° F 33 ° F 36 ° F 39 ° F 42 ° F 44 ° F 46 ° F 48 ° F 48 ° F

Youngstown, Ohio Extended Forecast