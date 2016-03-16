Storm Team 27: Warm with some sun, Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. An isolated sprinkle or shower. Watch for gusty wind! (30%)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Most of the showers and storms that moved through the Valley this morning are moving out. A stray shower or sprinkle is still possible. Partial clearing into the afternoon, with more sunshine. Temperatures will build into the low 60’s Wednesday. It will be a windy day with gusts to 30mph or higher.
WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO
Look for cooler air to sweep in as the week rolls along. St. Patrick’s day will feature a high in the lower 50’s with a small chance for a rain shower. It will be cold enough Friday for some snow to mix in with the rain showers.
LOOKING AHEAD
The weekend will be cooler with a small chance for a shower. A mix of sun and clouds will prevail for much of the weekend.
FORECAST:
Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. An isolated sprinkle or shower. Watch for gusty wind! (30%)
High: 64°
Wednesday night: Scattered clouds. Gusty wind early.
Low: 40°
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Breezy. (40%)
High: 54°
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 42° Low: 35°
Saturday: Sun & clouds.
High: 43° Low: 24°
Sunday: Sun & clouds.
High: 39° Low: 25°
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain shower. (30%)
High: 40° Low: 24°
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers late day. (30%)
High: 45° Low: 24°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 55° Low: 34°
