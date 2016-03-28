Andrews leaving YSU for South Alabama

For his efforts at YSU, he was recently named to the Horizon League All-Freshman Team after averaging 7.9 points per game.

Jordan Andrews announced via Twitter that he will continue his college basketball career at South Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jordan Andrews announced via Twitter that he will continue his college basketball career at South Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference.

Andrews leaves the Youngstown State Men’s program after just one season.  His departure marks the third straight season that a key player has chosen to leave the Penguin program.

He was recently been named to the Horizon League All-Freshman Team after averaging 7.9 points per game.  He averaged 9.8 points per contest in conference play.

Andrews also set the YSU Freshman record for most triples in a season with 50.

 

YSU finished the 2015-16 season with a record of 11-21 overall, and 6-12 in Horizon League play.

