Diamond Kings contenders 2016

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Spring is here and with it, a new group of contenders for the WKBN 27 Diamond Kings have arrived. At the end of the season, a combination of nine baseball and softball players from the Valley will be chosen to represent this year’s class. Below is a list of the players that have caught our eye at the beginning of the season.

Baseball:

Austin Anderson – Sharon

Avery Andric – Lisbon

Matt Baker – Poland

Adam Ballish – Reynolds

Noah Barnes – Lisbon

Tyler Barone – Lowellville

Geno Barricella – Niles

Dylan Beasom – Howland

Jared Burkert – Poland

Brice Bokesch – Ursuline

Anthony Calcagni – Poland

Tyler Cannon – Hickory

Lou Cardona – Boardman

Patrick Carano – Struthers

Ryan Cheslik – Canfield

Jacob Clark – Western Reserve

Mitch Davidson – Columbiana

Marco DeFalco – Niles

Nick DeGregory – Girard

Dante Dellibovi – Sharon

Joe DeLucia – Canfield

Geno Demonaco – West Middlesex

Ryan Demsky – Western Reserve

Jeep DiCiccio – Western Reserve

Dylan Dickey – Crestview

Brandon Fraley – Brookfield

Aaron Frantz – Mineral Ridge

Josh Fristik – East Palestine

Joey Gasior – Hickory

Bradley Gibson – Beaver Local

Andy Gorby – Crestview

Keenan Green – Columbiana

Derek Gunter – Fitch

Joey Hall – Leetonia

Nathan Hendrix – LaBrae

Pete Hernandez – Canfield

Brian Hiner – Brookfield

Matthew Horvat – Lakeview

Jaret Johnson – Niles

Mike Jones – Campbell

Danny Joyce – Boardman

Jared Kapturasky – Fitch

Jake Kriebel – Struthers

Wyatt Larimer – Western Reserve

Noah Laster – Jackson Milton

Vinnie Lucente – Ursuline

Jack Lynch – Mooney

Joe Machuga – Canfield

Walker Marlowe – Western Reserve

Michael McDonough – Crestview

Bryce McKenzie – Beaver Local

Ryan Miller – Wellsville

Mason Morell – Struthers

Garrett Mulrooney – McDonald

Dominic Muscari – Beaver Local

Jason Nicholas – Newton Falls

Bryan Oatridge – Mathews

Tyler O’Dell – Girard

Eric Ostrowski – Jackson Milton

Vito Petrillo – Ursuline

Garrett Pitts – Niles

Logan Pullin – Ursuline

Kevin Pollock – Sharpsville

Dylan Portolese – McDonald

Andrew Potesta – Ursuline

Gianni Quattro – Ursuline

Jacob Reimold – Reynolds

Justin Rentz – Jackson Milton

Bryce Richey – Mooney

Seth Ross – Columbiana

Shane Salyers – Beaver Local

Brock Sarko – Lakeview

Russ Seymour – Springfield

Grant Sprague – LaBrae

Tyler Srbinovich – Niles

Coleman Stauffer – Boardman

Noah Suarez – Newton Falls

Collin Sweeney – Lisbon

Andrew Tomko – Sharon

Troy Trumbetta – Girard

Michael Turner – Champion

Dominic Velasquez – Western Reserve

Johnathon Voland – JMilton

Sam Wells – LaBrae

Hudson Widrig – Boardman

Eric White – Poland

Mac White – Mineral Ridge

Jake Wick – Crestview

Chase Wilcox – Beaver Local

Jonathon Williams – Sharon

JT Wolke – LaBrae

Softball:

Jenna Ballas – Newton Falls

Niki Bovo – Springfield

Karlee Byrne – Girard

Chloe Cruz – Canfield

Morgan Czopur – South Range

Haley Davies – LaBrae

Jami DiFabio – Mooney

Bailey Drapola – Brookfield

McKenzie Drapola – Brookfield

Bridget Durkin – Canfield

Alex Franken – Fitch

Lauren Gabriel – Boardman

Macey Garland – Mineral Ridge

Michaela Gauding – Brookfield

Meredith Grimes – Mathews

K.K. Shannonhouse – Kennedy Catholic

Jordyn Kenneally – Ursuline

Maddie Krietzburg – Western Reserve

Kylee Mann – Lakeview

Sam Marino – Lakeview

Kerrigan McDemott – McDonald

Marisa McDonough – Columbiana

Amy Mikulich – Liberty

Annie Paterson – United

Sierra Pierce – Jackson Milton

Sara Price – Howland

Alisha Quinlan – Brookfield

Amber Ricci – Champion

Kasey Rininger – LaBrae

Megan Ross – Ursuline

Kayla Rutherford – Mooney

Lauren Rutherford – LaBrae

Ally Sammarco – Canfield

Kim Schilling – Mineral Ridge

Ashlyn Slusher – Bristol

Avrey Steiner – Lakeview

Jenny Stubbs – Western Reserve

Kristen Svetlak – Poland

Cheyenne Titus – McDonald

Kayla Troxil – Canfield

Megan Turner – Champion

Kate Wainwright – Newton Falls

Nicole Watts – Mathews

Tori Wells – Lakeview

Abby White – Champion

Molly Williams – Champion

Amanda Wire – Poland

Emma Wukelich – Hubbard

Caragyn Yanek – South Range

McKenzie Zigmont – Champion