Diamond Kings contenders 2016

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Spring is here and with it, a new group of contenders for the WKBN 27 Diamond Kings have arrived. At the end of the season, a combination of nine baseball and softball players from the Valley will be chosen to represent this year’s class. Below is a list of the players that have caught our eye at the beginning of the season.
2016 Diamond Kings contenders
Baseball:
Austin Anderson – Sharon
Avery Andric – Lisbon
Matt Baker – Poland
Adam Ballish – Reynolds
Noah Barnes – Lisbon
Tyler Barone – Lowellville
Geno Barricella – Niles
Dylan Beasom – Howland
Jared Burkert – Poland
Brice Bokesch – Ursuline
Anthony Calcagni – Poland
Tyler Cannon – Hickory
Lou Cardona – Boardman
Patrick Carano – Struthers
Ryan Cheslik – Canfield
Jacob Clark – Western Reserve
Mitch Davidson – Columbiana
Marco DeFalco – Niles
Nick DeGregory – Girard
Dante Dellibovi – Sharon
Joe DeLucia – Canfield
Geno Demonaco – West Middlesex
Ryan Demsky – Western Reserve
Jeep DiCiccio – Western Reserve
Dylan Dickey – Crestview
Brandon Fraley – Brookfield
Aaron Frantz – Mineral Ridge
Josh Fristik – East Palestine
Joey Gasior – Hickory
Bradley Gibson – Beaver Local
Andy Gorby – Crestview
Keenan Green – Columbiana
Derek Gunter – Fitch
Joey Hall – Leetonia
Nathan Hendrix – LaBrae
Pete Hernandez – Canfield
Brian Hiner – Brookfield
Matthew Horvat – Lakeview
Jaret Johnson – Niles
Mike Jones – Campbell
Danny Joyce – Boardman
Jared Kapturasky – Fitch
Jake Kriebel – Struthers
Wyatt Larimer – Western Reserve
Noah Laster – Jackson Milton
Vinnie Lucente – Ursuline
Jack Lynch – Mooney
Joe Machuga – Canfield
Walker Marlowe – Western Reserve
Michael McDonough – Crestview
Bryce McKenzie – Beaver Local
Ryan Miller – Wellsville
Mason Morell – Struthers
Garrett Mulrooney – McDonald
Dominic Muscari – Beaver Local
Jason Nicholas – Newton Falls
Bryan Oatridge – Mathews
Tyler O’Dell – Girard
Eric Ostrowski – Jackson Milton
Vito Petrillo – Ursuline
Garrett Pitts – Niles
Logan Pullin – Ursuline
Kevin Pollock – Sharpsville
Dylan Portolese – McDonald
Andrew Potesta – Ursuline
Gianni Quattro – Ursuline
Jacob Reimold – Reynolds
Justin Rentz – Jackson Milton
Bryce Richey – Mooney
Seth Ross – Columbiana
Shane Salyers – Beaver Local
Brock Sarko – Lakeview
Russ Seymour – Springfield
Grant Sprague – LaBrae
Tyler Srbinovich – Niles
Coleman Stauffer – Boardman
Noah Suarez – Newton Falls
Collin Sweeney – Lisbon
Andrew Tomko – Sharon
Troy Trumbetta – Girard
Michael Turner – Champion
Dominic Velasquez – Western Reserve
Johnathon Voland – JMilton
Sam Wells – LaBrae
Hudson Widrig – Boardman
Eric White – Poland
Mac White – Mineral Ridge
Jake Wick – Crestview
Chase Wilcox – Beaver Local
Jonathon Williams – Sharon
JT Wolke – LaBrae
Softball:
Jenna Ballas – Newton Falls
Niki Bovo – Springfield
Karlee Byrne – Girard
Chloe Cruz – Canfield
Morgan Czopur – South Range
Haley Davies – LaBrae
Jami DiFabio – Mooney
Bailey Drapola – Brookfield
McKenzie Drapola – Brookfield
Bridget Durkin – Canfield
Alex Franken – Fitch
Lauren Gabriel – Boardman
Macey Garland – Mineral Ridge
Michaela Gauding – Brookfield
Meredith Grimes – Mathews
K.K. Shannonhouse – Kennedy Catholic
Jordyn Kenneally – Ursuline
Maddie Krietzburg – Western Reserve
Kylee Mann – Lakeview
Sam Marino – Lakeview
Kerrigan McDemott – McDonald
Marisa McDonough – Columbiana
Amy Mikulich – Liberty
Annie Paterson – United
Sierra Pierce – Jackson Milton
Sara Price – Howland
Alisha Quinlan – Brookfield
Amber Ricci – Champion
Kasey Rininger – LaBrae
Megan Ross – Ursuline
Kayla Rutherford – Mooney
Lauren Rutherford – LaBrae
Ally Sammarco – Canfield
Kim Schilling – Mineral Ridge
Ashlyn Slusher – Bristol
Avrey Steiner – Lakeview
Jenny Stubbs – Western Reserve
Kristen Svetlak – Poland
Cheyenne Titus – McDonald
Kayla Troxil – Canfield
Megan Turner – Champion
Kate Wainwright – Newton Falls
Nicole Watts – Mathews
Tori Wells – Lakeview
Abby White – Champion
Molly Williams – Champion
Amanda Wire – Poland
Emma Wukelich – Hubbard
Caragyn Yanek – South Range
McKenzie Zigmont – Champion
