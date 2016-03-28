Warren man faces gun charge after report of shots fired in city

Ladarius Cole, 25, was charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested during an investigation of shots fired in the area of Scott Street and N. Park Avenue.

The shots were reported to police just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Police stopped a man matching the description of a suspect who reportedly reportedly fired a shot and seen running from the scene.

The suspect did not have a weapon when he was stopped, but police said a 1992 Mercury was sitting in a driveway nearby with its headlights on.

The driver, 25-year-old Ladarius Cole, was questioned, and he denied involvement, according to a Warren police report.

Police said a K-9 alerted to the vehicle, however, and marijuana residue was found, as well as semi-automatic handgun in the trunk.

Cole, who told police he was the owner of the gun, was charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

