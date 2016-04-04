Storm Team 27: Windy with light rain

Monday: Mostly cloudy and windy.

High: Temperatures falling from 53 degrees this morning to the 30s.

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Scattered rain showers fthis morning brought a tenth of an inch or less rain. As this system sweeps through the Valley temperatures will drop. A few snow flurries possible early tonight.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO

Expect a very cold start Tuesday morning with temperatures in the teens. Record low is 16 degrees Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs will only rebound to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Unsettled weather returns for the second half of the week with the threat for showers Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

Interactive Radar

FORECAST:

Monday night: Breezy. A few clouds. Cold.

Low: 18°

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds.

High: 38°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, especially during the afternoon. (60%)

High: 55° Low: 27°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 46° Low: 42°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 38° Low: 28°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 41° Low: 23°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 54° Low: 30°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 35° Low: 58°

Youngstown, Ohio Hourly Forecast 33 ° F 31 ° F 29 ° F 28 ° F 27 ° F 25 ° F 24 ° F 23 ° F 22 ° F 22 ° F 21 ° F 20 ° F 21 ° F 23 ° F 26 ° F 29 ° F 32 ° F 35 ° F 37 ° F 40 ° F 41 ° F 41 ° F 41 ° F 39 ° F 36 ° F 34 ° F 34 ° F 33 ° F 32 ° F 31 ° F 31 ° F 30 ° F 30 ° F 29 ° F 29 ° F 29 ° F 30 ° F 33 ° F 36 ° F 39 ° F 42 ° F 44 ° F 46 ° F 48 ° F 48 ° F

Youngstown, Ohio Extended Forecast