SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – 18-year-old Raymond Worthem was sentenced Monday to life in prison plus 40 years for beating a taxi driver with a hammer.

The attack happened in 2014. Worthem hit 58-year-old cab Gordon Nash 15 times in the head with a hammer while trying to rob him.

Nash was found hours after the attack and is now confined to a wheelchair and must wear a protective helmet.

Nash took the stand to ask for the maximum sentence.