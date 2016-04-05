Youngstown Area Electrical JATC building new Boardman facility



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Area Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee is building a nearly 11,000 square foot facility in Boardman.



The Youngstown Area Electrical JATC offers individuals the opportunity to receive electrical training while they work. The program offers a residential three-year program and a commercial industrial five-year program.

Ed Emerick, Youngstown Area Electrical JATC training director, said while the electrical field is a growing one, finding men and women who want to become electricians is becoming more difficult.

“For a long time, even folks who were in the trades wanted something different for their children and pushed their children toward a college degree,” Emerick said.

Emerick thinks that, as well as other factors, have created a shortage of labor workers across the board.

“All the statistics in the country are showing that as the Baby Boomers retire, we are going to need that many more folks to take the places of those Baby Boomers,” he said.

There is a lot that goes into working as an electrician, including know the wiring and technology that goes with it, and that technology is constantly changing. Emerick said that is why ongoing education is necessary.

The Youngstown Area Electrical JATC will be able to teach the latest technology at its brand new training center in Boardman, which will be located on the corner of Southern Boulevard and Western Reserve. Emerick said the goal is to move into the building by the second or third week in September.