American Cancer Society celebrates survivors in Boardman



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cancer survivors celebrated life on the first annual Cancer Survivor Day in Boardman on Saturday.

The Southern Park Mall and the American Cancer Society of Northeast Ohio hosted the event, dedicated to survivors. Close to 100 came to participate in the day full of different activities including laughter yoga, several speakers and raffles.

Despite the cold weather outside, volunteers said the turnout was more than expected.

“Whether you’ve had cancer or you know someone that has cancer, it’s the biggest global health issue so it’s very important to get the word out about what we can do to fight back and find a cure,” said American Cancer Society Community Manager Kaitlin Irgang.

Cancer Survivor Day also promotes the American Cancer Society’s main event, Relay for Life. There are over 20 Relay for Life events throughout the Mahoning Valley starting this month and going through August.

