Latest on Piketon shootings: Coroner says 7 victims shot repeatedly



COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Latest on the killings of eight family members in southern Ohio (all times local):

12:56 p.m.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader announced that 61 additional items of evidence have been sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) crime laboratory for DNA, ballistics, latent print and trace analysis.

These items are in addition to the 18 high-priority items submitted for testing previously, for a total of 79 pieces of evidence.

Investigators conducted additional search warrants on Monday, but the locations are not being released at this time.

DeWine also says there’s possible evidence of cockfighting at one of the properties, but he says he doesn’t know what’s relevant to the investigation.

Since Friday, more than 300 tips have been received by both BCI and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, all of which are being investigated. Authorities continue to request that those with information call 855-BCI-OHIO (224-6446) or 740-947-2111.

12:35 p.m.

A coroner says seven of the eight victims in killings targeting a southern Ohio family were shot multiple times, and one had nine gunshot wounds.

The Hamilton County coroner said Tuesday that autopsies showed some victims also had bruising. One victim was shot only once, but it’s not clear who that was.

The bodies of seven adults and 16-year-old boy were found Friday at four properties near Piketon, about 60 miles south of Columbus.

Investigators have questioned more than 30 people in the case but have made no arrests.

The victims were part of the Rhoden family. Investigators say some apparently were killed as they slept, including a young mother in bed with her days-old newborn nearby. The infant and two other small children weren’t harmed.

9:25 a.m.

The father of one of eight people slain in southern Ohio says he knew nothing about marijuana growing operations at three of the four crime scenes.

Leonard Manley is the father of 37-year-old Dana Rhoden. He says he first learned of the marijuana from news reports Sunday.

Manley told the Cincinnati Enquirer on Monday that he’s sure his daughter couldn’t have been involved in anything illegal.

Manley also says he found it strange that the killer or killers were able to get past his daughter’s two dogs.

Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk told The Columbus Dispatch on Monday that the marijuana operations discovered at three of the four crime scenes included a grow-house sheltering hundreds of plants.

Three of Manley’s grandchildren were also among the dead.

1 a.m.

As the investigation into the killings of eight family members in rural Ohio enters its fifth day, more details are being released.

Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk told The Columbus Dispatch Monday that the marijuana operations discovered at three of the four crime scenes included a grow-house sheltering hundreds of plants.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine also says there’s possible evidence of cockfighting at one of the properties, but he says he doesn’t know what’s relevant to the investigation.

No arrests have been made, and officials have not said if they have any suspects in mind. They have not released any details about a motive.

All eight victims were fatally shot in the head on Friday in Piketon. They’re being remembered as loyal and caring people.

Rhoden family victims in Pike County homicide View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Dana Rhoden, 37 Christopher Rhoden, Sr., 40 Christopher Rhoden, Jr., 16 Hanna Rhoden, 19 Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20 Hannah Gilley, 20 Kenneth Rhoden, 44 Gary Rhoden, 38