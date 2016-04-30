1 teen killed, 1 hurt after being ejected from carnival ride

EL PASO, Texas (AP) – One teenage girl has been killed and another is injured after they were ejected from a whirling ride at an El Paso church carnival.

Police say the girls were at a parking lot carnival at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church when they were hurled from a spinning ride called “Sizzler” just before 7 p.m. Friday. A spokeswoman for the El Paso Roman Catholic diocese says a 16-year-old girl hit a metal barricade. She died at Del Sol Medical Center. A 15-year-old girl was taken to University Medical Center with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

A third girl who also was on the ride had hooked her arms on a safety bar and was not ejected.

Police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo says a cause hasn’t been determined.

