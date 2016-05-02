More Pa. highways going to 70 miles per hour

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation today announced additional stretches of the interstate network that will be posted with 70 mph speed limits.

Starting Tuesday, 396 additional miles of the Turnpike and 400 additional miles of certain PennDOT highways will be converted to 70 mph; combined with 201 roadways already at 70 mph since July 2014.

“Before moving ahead, we looked very closely at a number of factors, such as speed and traffic data and the physical characteristics of the highways, in deciding where 70 mph limits could be safely permitted,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards.

PennDOT and Turnpike crews will start installing new 70 mph signs on Tuesday.

“Motorists should not look at this change as consent to speed; in fact, it’s as vital as ever to drive sensibly, to avoid distractions and to buckle up,” said PA Turnpike Chairman Sean Logan. “And remember, 70 mph – or any posted speed limit for that matter – is the maximum speed; you should drive slower when traffic, weather or road conditions demand it.”

PennDOT roadways that are being posted with the new limit over the next few days (including current pilot areas) are:

I-79 from I-90 in Erie County south to a point just north of the PA 228 interchange in Butler County (97 miles)

I-79 from I-70 in Washington County south to the West Virginia border (33 miles)

I-80 from the Ohio State border east to a point near mile marker 190 in Clinton County (190 miles)

I-80 from a point near mile marker 195 in Union County to a point near mile marker 247 in Columbia County (52 miles)

US 15 from the interchange with PA 14 in Lycoming County north to the New York State border (49 miles)

I-99 from Exit No. 68 in Centre County south to a point near mile marker 34 in Blair County (34 miles)

I-99 from Exit No. 28 in Blair County south to mile marker 0 (PA Turnpike) in Bedford County (28 miles)

I-380 from I-84 in Lackawanna County south to Exit No. 3 in Monroe County (21 miles)

Since the summer of 2014, the Turnpike speed limit has been 70 mph on a 97-mile stretch in south-central Pennsylvania between the Blue Mountain and Morgantown interchanges. All remaining sections of the PA Turnpike system that are now posted at 65 mph – including Turnpike extensions in southwestern PA – will be signed for 70 mph beginning May 3.