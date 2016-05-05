Verdict reached in Youngstown murder trial

Prosecutors say Michael Austin and Hakeem Henderson acted as enforcers for the leader of a local drug trafficking ring

By Published: Updated:
Hakeem Henderson and Michael Austin are accused of murdering four people in Youngstown since 2011.
Hakeem Henderson, Michael Austin

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict was reached Thursday for two Youngstown men accused of killing four people.

Hakeem Henderson was found guilty of aggravated murder in the deaths of Adam Christian and Raymond Hayes in Youngstown. The two were shot to death and their bodies found just days apart in November 2011.

Henderson was also found guilty of a pattern of corrupt activity.

Jurors agreed that Michael Austin was guilty of aggravated murder in the deaths of Christian and Hayes as well, along with the deaths of Ryan Slade and Keara McCullough. Police found Slade and McCullough shot to death in a car in September 2012.

Austin’s face remained stoic as the judge read off the first of four guilty charges he faces. It was much of the same for Henderson, who showed no emotion as the judge said he is guilty of two aggravated murder charges.

The two convicted murderers may have held back tears, but family members of the victims did not.

They embraced each other and the prosecuting attorneys, who helped put the two men behind bars.

Sally Cox, grandmother of one of the victims, says she wouldn’t wish this on anyone.

“This is the worst thing in the world that could happen to any family, and I never wish any family in Youngstown would have to go through anything like this ever. It’s devastating, just devastating to so many people.”

Prosecutors say the two defendants acted as enforcers for the leader of a local drug trafficking ring. Others in the ring are set for trial this summer.

“We’re putting an end to it,” said Asst. Mahoning County Prosecutor Marty Desmond.

He says Austin and Henderson were the worst defendants he’s ever prosecuted.

“These guys are bad, and these are the type of guys that get back out there and do it again.”

Before exiting, one of the two men said they would “be back for sure.”

The sentencing is expected to be handed out on Monday. Both men face up to life in prison.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

16 thoughts on “Verdict reached in Youngstown murder trial

  2. I do not leave a response, however I browsed a great
    deal of comments on this page Verdict reached in Youngstown murder trial | WKBN.com.

    I actually do have a couple of questions for you if it’s allright.
    Could it be just me or do a few of the responses come across as if they
    are left by brain dead people?😛 And, if you are posting on other online social sites, I’d like to
    follow you. Could you post a list of the complete urls of your shared pages like your
    linkedin profile, Facebook page or twitter feed?

    Reply

  3. Hi! Quick question that’s completely off topic.

    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
    My web site looks weird when viewing from my iphone4.
    I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to
    fix this problem. If you have any recommendations, please share.
    Thanks!

    Reply

  9. A fascinating discussion is definitely worth comment.
    I do believe that you should publish more on this subject matter, it might not be a taboo matter but generally folks don’t talk about these
    topics. To the next! Kind regards!!

    Reply

  12. This is the perfect website for anybody who hopes to understand this topic.
    You know so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I
    personally will need to…HaHa). You definitely put a brand new spin on a subject that’s been written about for a long time.
    Wonderful stuff, just excellent!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s