Kennedy, Morales lead Royals to 7-0 win over Indians

STEVE HERRICK Associated Press Published:
Cleveland Indians Baseball - Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – Ian Kennedy pitched four-hit ball for seven innings, Kendrys Morales homered and drove in four runs, and the Kansas City Royals blanked the Cleveland Indians 7-0 on Saturday.

Kennedy (4-2) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth and retired 14 in a row at one point. He struck out six while helping end Cleveland’s four-game winning streak.

Morales hit a three-run homer in the first, providing an early boost for Kansas City’s struggling offense. He added an RBI single in the eighth.

Kansas City’s win came at an opportune time. The Royals had lost eight of 10 and announced before the game that third baseman Mike Moustakas was put on the 15-day disabed list with a fractured left thumb.

Cody Anderson (0-2), called up from the minors before the game, allowed four runs in five innings.
