Dr. Ben Carson talks about success in commencement address

The former Republican presidential candidate spoke to 595 Grove City College graduates

By Published: Updated:
Dr. Ben Carson addresses graduates at Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Republican Presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson spoke at Grove City College’s commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Even with a graduating class of just 595, it was a tight fit inside the gymnasium.

Greeted by applause and camera flashes, Carson was Grove City’s 136th commencement speaker. Several graduates were eager to hear the former candidate’s speech.

“I’m okay with him speaking, I’m looking forward to seeing what he has to say,” Manny Araujo said.

“I think it’s great. He’s really well-educated and I’m anxious to see what he has to say. I’m excited for it,” Adeli Brown said.

Carson was a last-minute add as the original commencement speaker, former U.S. Secretary of Education William Bennett, had to cancel for health reasons.

Dr. Ben Carson addresses graduates at Grove City College in Pennsylvania.Carson’s education was a big topic in his address called, “The Power of Knowledge.” He told the audience about his rise from struggling in elementary school to eventually finding a passion for reading, thanks to his mother.

He said reading about successful people at a young age led him on his journey to becoming a pediatric neurosurgeon.

“You know, to be a physician, to have an opportunity to intervene in the lives of young people.”

Though Carson’s message on education was serious, he still kept the mood light with occasional jokes.

He wanted to leave the graduates with a message about success.

“Taking the talent that God has given us, developing that and using that to elevate our fellow man.”

It seemed that his speech on Saturday was pretty successful, as it was met with a standing ovation.

Carson received an honorary Doctor of Science degree from the college for his medical contributions.


Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Dr. Ben Carson talks about success in commencement address

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s