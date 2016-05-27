James scores 33, Cavaliers reach second straight NBA Finals

It's the third finals appearance in team history for the Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball

TORONTO (AP) – LeBron James scored 33 points, Kevin Love had 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers secured their second straight trip to the NBA Finals by beating the Toronto Raptors 113-87 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday night.

It’s the third finals appearance in team history for the Cavaliers. Cleveland lost to Golden State in six games last year and got swept by San Antonio in 2007.

For James, it’s his sixth straight trip to the finals, including four with Miami. He finished with 11 rebounds and six assists.

Kyrie Irving had 30 points and J.R. Smith had 15 for the Cavaliers, who will face the winner of the Golden State-Oklahoma City series on June 2.

Cleveland would open at home against the Thunder but would be on the road against the 73-win Warriors, who trail 3-2 against Oklahoma City heading into Saturday’s Game 6.

