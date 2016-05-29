Annual Memorial Day service held at Ellsworth Cemetary



ELLSWORTH, Ohio (WKBN) – People all across the Valley continue to show their support and respect for our veterans.

Sunday in Ellsworth, they held their annual Memorial Day service where they honor departed veterans. After opening the service, community members marched to the Ellsworth Cemetery, where the service concluded.

This is something that the tight knit community looks forward to every year.

“This community really supports us, Ellsworth and the surrounding community. As you can see we’re going to have standing room only inside, and it’s like this every year. We have tremendous support from our community here, and we’re so proud of that, people here are great,” said VFW Post 9571 Commander Jim Tornincasa.

The people who organize the event are happy to have the continued support of the trustees and everyone else in the community.