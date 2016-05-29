KC grad Reimold homers, Orioles get 6-4 win over Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) – Hyun Soo Kim’s first major league home run broke a seventh-inning tie, and the Baltimore Orioles hung on for a 6-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Kim, signed as a free agent after playing 10 seasons in Korea, drove a 2-2 pitch from Jeff Manship into the seats in right with two out. Nolan Reimold added a leadoff homer in the ninth.

Chris Tillman (7-1) allowed three homers and four runs in six innings, but improved to 6-0 in his last seven starts. Darren O’Day worked out of bases-loaded, one-out trouble in the eighth and Zach Britton got out of a jam the ninth for his 14th save.

