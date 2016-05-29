Results from OVI checkpoint in Austintown

Related Coverage OVI checkpoint to be held in Austintown Friday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force released results from the sobriety checkpoint on Friday, May 27. Officers also conducted saturation patrol in support of the checkpoint.

According to the release, a total of 920 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. There were 20 vehicles that were directed into the diversion area for further investigation. Officers on saturation patrol conducted 33 traffic stops.

Enforcement activity associated with the checkpoint and saturation patrol was as follows:

1 felony arrest for possession of cocaine

1 felony arrest for possession of heroin

1 summons for drug abuse

2 citations for open container

5 summonses for driving under suspension

1 summons for no operator’s license

2 citations for adult restraint

1 citation for speed

1 citation for failure to transfer license plates

1 citation for littering (driver threw a beer bottle out of the car window as their vehicle was entering the checkpoint, subsequent interaction led to the felony arrest for possession of cocaine listed above)

The Task Force will continue to conduct coordinated saturation patrol blitzes, corridor enforcement blitzes and sobriety checkpoints.