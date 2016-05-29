The Latest: Suspect arrested in shooting of Georgia deputy

ATLANTA (AP) – The Latest on the shooting of sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop south of Atlanta (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Authorities in Georgia say a sheriff’s deputy is “doing much better” but may lose his left eye after he was shot in the face during a traffic stop south of Atlanta.

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley said Sunday that deputy Jamie White’s condition has improved after he was shot by the driver of a vehicle that he had pulled over. Joe Lee Garrett, 24, was arrested in Alabama just hours after the shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Jolley says White took Garrett’s driver’s license and spoke with Garrett and the front seat passenger for about seven minutes. Garrett then pulled out a gun and shot White above the left eye. Once White was shot, Garrett exited the vehicle, got his license and drove away.

Jolley says there were two women in the vehicle – one in the front passenger seat and the other back set. Police are still looking for them.

1:05 a.m.

Authorities in Georgia say a suspect has been arrested after a sheriff’s deputy was shot in the face during a traffic stop south of Atlanta.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor tells WTVM-TV that 24-year-old Joe Lee Garrett was arrested just hours after the shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say Garrett turned himself in and was transported to Russell County Jail. He is being charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, and is currently being held as a fugitive from justice in relation to the shooting.

No other arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.

Police s previously said three people were inside a 1994 blue Chevrolet Caprice on I-85 southbound, about 80 miles south of downtown Atlanta, when they were stopped by the deputy. It was not immediately known why the sheriff’s deputy stopped the car.

The deputy suffered a single shot to the face, above the left eye, while walking up to the vehicle Jolley said.

He was rushed to a hospital and is being treated. The condition of the deputy was not immediately known Saturday night.

11:46 p.m.

Police are searching for three suspects after a sheriff’s deputy was shot in the face during a traffic stop south of Atlanta Saturday evening.

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley told WTVM-TV that the incident happened around 7:30 p.m.

Three people were inside a 1994 blue Chevrolet Caprice on I-85 southbound, about 80 miles south of downtown Atlanta, when they were stopped by the deputy. It was not immediately known why the sheriff’s deputy stopped the car.

The deputy suffered a single shot to the face, above the left eye, while walking up to the vehicle Jolley said.

He was rushed to a hospital and is being treated. The condition of the deputy was not immediately known Saturday night.

Police are searching for the suspects, whose car was caught on the deputy’s dash cam video.

11:34 p.m.

A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was shot in the face during an interstate traffic stop south of Atlanta on Saturday.

WTVM-TV reports that Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley says the incident happened around 7:30 p.m.

The deputy suffered a single shot to the face, above the left eye, while walking up to the vehicle. He was rushed to a hospital and is being treated. The condition of the deputy was not immediately known Saturday night.

Jolley says three people were inside the car when the incident happened on I-185 southbound, about 80 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

Police are searching for a 1994 blue Chevrolet Caprice that fled the scene.

Deputies say the vehicle was caught on dash cam video.

Police are searching for the suspects.

