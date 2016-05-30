Tribute: John Robert Hart

BOARDMAN, Ohio – John Robert “Bob” Hart, 88, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Monday evening May 30,2016 at Hospice House, following an 11-month battle with lymphoma.

He was born Aug. 28, 1927, in Boardman, the oldest child of Ernest and Mary (McPhillips) Hart, and lived in Boardman his entire life.

A 1945 Boardman High School graduate, over the years Bob was integral in planning many reunions for his class. He attended Youngstown College (now Youngstown State University) and also served in the U.S. Navy.

He was employed for 41 years with the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in August 1987 as manager of the Poland Post Office. He also had been employed as bus driver for Boardman Schools.

Bob was member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church since 1929. At the time of his death, his 87-year membership was the longest of any member at the 90-year-old parish.

He was president of the church’s St. Vincent de Paul Society for 25 years and also volunteered every Monday at the St. Vincent de Paul soup kitchen in downtown Youngstown.

At St. Charles he trained youth altar servers for 20 years, created the adult altar server program for funerals, was a past-member of parish council, and served as a Eucharistic minister, distributing holy communion at Sunday Mass and also at area nursing homes. He served on the committee for the construction of the current church building in 1991, drove the St. Charles school bus for many years and coached the school’s intramural basketball team.

Bob coached Boardman youth baseball and softball, and was a long-time member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees.

Bob was proud of his Irish heritage, and was an avid fan of the University of Notre Dame football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Orioles. He often could be found sitting on his front porch watching a baseball game on television or having coffee with his buddies at the McDonald’s restaurant on Rt. 224, following daily morning Mass at St. Charles.

Bob was happiest spending time with his family, celebrating birthdays, holidays and enjoying good food and good times, in particular the family’s annual July 4 picnic.

On March 31, 1951, he married Ellen Jayne “E.J.” Mahan at St. Charles; they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

His wife survives him, along with their eight children, Robert of Boardman; John “Jack” of Aztec, N.M.; Thomas and his wife, Jodie, of Boardman; Karen Gresh and her husband, James “Jay”, of Austintown; Kathleen Weaver and her husband, Craig, of Boardman; Michael and his wife, Sue, of Boardman; Brian of Boardman and Richard and his wife, Lisa Abraham, of Westerville; eight grandchildren, Eric Hart of Boardman, R.J. (Rebecca) Hart of Garden City, S.C., Elizabeth (Dennis) Shelby of Cortland, Kelli (Scott) Hunter, Timothy Weaver, Ryan Hart, Brenna Weaver and Sarah Hart, all of Boardman; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Janet (John) Kook of Hockessin, Del.; and a brother-in-law John (Nancy) Mahan of Ashtabula.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Richard J. and Naomi Hart; a sister-in-law and her husband, Joan and Dominic Galante; and a grandson, Colin Hart.

Calling hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St.

Prayers will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Philip Rogers at 1 p.m. at St. Charles.

Entombment will be in the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Charles, its soup kitchen in Youngstown or Hospice of the Valley.