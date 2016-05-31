2016 ITCL Red Tier Football Prepper

2016 ITCL Red Tier Prepper

One of the surprise teams in the area last season was East Palestine. The Bulldogs began the season with a 1-3 record but their three losses were to teams who finished the season with a combined 25-7 record (McDonald, Columbiana and Lisbon). East Palestine closed out the regular season with six straight wins to secure their first ITCL title. The Bulldogs were unable to win their first playoff game in over a decade as they fell to Sandy Valley (28-14) in the first round of the Division V playoffs.

Despite falling twice during the regular season, Crestview was able to garner enough points to establish themselves as the top seed in Division V’s, Region 15. The Rebels had defeated Columbiana (57-29) and Warren JFK (20-13) on the road in September while also takig down Jackson-Milton (47-19) and South Range (20-17) at home. Crestview defeated Berkshire (56-36) and LaBrae (27-7) in the first two rounds before falling to state finalist Canton Central Catholic (33-6) in the Regional Final.

Among last year’s First-Team All-League selections, only four return in East Palestine’s Parker Sherry and Trevor Kimmel as well as South Range’s Nathan Daniszewski and Springfield’s Russell Seymour.

The breakup of the ITCL will send the Red Tier’s five schools in different directions. East Palestine and United will head to the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference while Springfield will join the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference. Crestview is still waiting to land a conference of their own. South Range, on May 31, announced they’ll be joining the Eastern Buckeye Conference (EBC) for the 2018-19 campaign. It’ll be along with all of the members from the current Northeastern Buckeye Conference with the exception of Louisville.

More:High School Football previews from other teams

2015 Standings

ITCL Red Tier

East Palestine – 4-0 (7-4)

Crestview – 3-1 (10-3)

South Range – 2-2 (6-4)

Springfield – 1-3 (4-6)

United – 0-4 (2-8)

2015 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense

1.Crestview – 39.4

2.East Palestine – 33.1

3.Springfield – 28.1

4.South Range – 24.5

5.United – 16.6

Scoring Defense

1.South Range – 14.0

2.East Palestine – 22.0

3.Springfield – 23.2

4.Crestview – 25.7

5.United – 39.3

Returning Individual Leaders

Passing Yards

1.Parker Sherry (East Palestine) – 1320

2.Colton Graham (United) – 862

3.Seth Morrow (South Range) – 531

Completion Percentage (minimum of 30 passes)

1.Parker Sherry (East Palestine) – 55.2%

2.Seth Morrow (South Range) – 50.7%

3.Colton Graham (United) – 49.3%

Touchdown Passes

1.Parker Sherry (East Palestine) – 15

2.Colton Graham (United) – 6

3.Seth Morrow (South Range) – 4

4.Aniello Buzzacco (South Range) – 3

Rushing Yards

1.Ethan Dominguez (South Range) – 905

2.Parker Sherry (East Palestine) – 890

3.Frank Centofanti (Springfield) – 613

4.Seth Morrow (South Range) – 384

5.Nathan Daniszewski (South Range) – 238

Yards Per Carry (minimum of 30 attempts

1.Ethan Dominguez (South Range) – 7.1

2.Parker Sherry (East Palestine) – 7.0

3.Nathan Daniszewski (South Range) – 6.1

4.Frank Centofanti (Springfield) – 5.3

Rushing Touchdowns

1.Parker Sherry (East Palestine) – 11

2.Frank Centofanti (Springfield) – 10

3.Seth Morrow (South Range) – 7

4.Nathan Daniszewski (South Range) – 5

5.Ethan Dominguez (South Range) – 4

5.Colton Graham (United) – 4

Receptions

1.Jarrod Figley (East Palestine) – 29

2.Tyler Fitzsimmons (Crestview) – 19

3.Ethan Nezbeth (Springfield) – 19

4.Frank Centofanti (Springfield) – 18

5.Jake Ford (Springfield) – 16

Receiving Yards

1.Jarrod Figley (East Palestine) – 599

2.Tyler Fitzsimmons (Crestview) – 257

3.Jake Ford (Springfield) – 237

4.Ethan Nezbeth (Springfield) – 235

5.Ryan Ross (East Palestine) – 185

Touchdown Catches

1.Ryan Ross (East Palestine) – 5

2.Jarrod Figley (East Palestine) – 4

3.Ethan Nezbeth (Springfield) – 3

4.Jake Clark (United) – 2

4.Tyler Fitzsimmons (Crestview) – 2

4.Jake Ford (Springfield) – 2

4.Caleb Hill (Crestview) – 2

Tackles

(Unable to obtain East Palestine’s 2015 statistics)

1.Gabe Barnard (Springfield) – 94

2.Danny Moore (Crestview) – 85

2.Brandon Sherrill (Crestview) – 85

4.Jordan Murphy (Crestview) – 72

5.Colton Graham (United) – 63

Quarterback Sacks

(Unable to obtain East Palestine’s 2015 statistics)

1.Jordan Murphy (Crestview) – 10.0

2.Nathan Daniszewski (South Range) – 7.0

3.Taymer Graham (South Range) – 5.0

3.Brandon Sherrill (Crestview) – 5.0

Interceptions

(Unable to obtain East Palestine’s 2015 statistics)

Jake Clark (United) – 2

2016 Schedules

Crestview

Aug. 26 – Collinwood, 7

Sept. 2 – Columbiana, 7

Sept. 9 – at Alliance, 7

Sept. 16 – Warren JFK, 7

Sept. 23 – at Garfield, 7

Sept. 30 – at United, 7*

Oct. 7 – East Palestine, 7*

Oct. 14 – at South Range, 7*

Oct. 21 – Springfield, 7*

Oct. 28 – Lisbon, 7

East Palestine

Aug. 26 – Salem, 7

Sept. 2 – at Wellsville, 7

Sept. 9 – at Columbiana, 7

Sept. 16 – Lisbon, 7

Sept. 23 – at Sebring, 7

Sept. 30 – Leetonia, 7

Oct. 7 – at Crestview, 7*

Oct. 14 – at Springfield, 7*

Oct. 21 – United, 7*

Oct. 28 – South Range, 7*

South Range

Aug. 26 – McDonald, 7

Sept. 2 – Western Reserve, 7

Sept. 9 – at Akron Manchester, 7

Sept. 16 – Mineral Ridge, 7

Sept. 23 – at Lisbon, 7

Sept. 30 – at Springfield, 7*

Oct. 7 – United, 7*

Oct. 14 – Crestview, 7*

Oct. 21 – at Indian Creek, 7

Oct. 28 – at East Palestine, 7*

Springfield

Aug. 26 – Brookfield, 7

Sept. 2 – at McDonald, 7

Sept. 9 – Cuyahoga Heights, 7

Sept. 16 – Western Reserve, 7

Sept. 23 – at Southern, 7

Sept. 30 – South Range, 7*

Oct. 7 – at Columbiana, 7

Oct. 14 – East Palestine, 7*

Oct. 21 – at Crestview, 7*

Oct. 28 – at United, 7*

United

Aug. 26 – at Malvern, 7

Sept. 2 – Salem, 7

Sept. 9 – at Lisbon, 7

Sept. 16 – Southern, 7

Sept. 23 – at McDonald, 7

Sept. 30 – Crestview, 7*

Oct. 7 – at South Range, 7*

Oct. 14 – Wellsville, 7

Oct. 21 – at East Palestine, 7*

Oct. 28 – Springfield, 7*

Season-by-Season Look at the ITCL

2015 Season

Red Tier

X-East Palestine – 4-0 (7-4)

Crestview – 3-1 (10-3)

South Range – 2-2 (6-4)

Springfield – 1-3 (4-6)

United – 0-4 (2-8)

White Tier

x-Columbiana – 4-0 (9-2)

Lisbon – 3-1 (9-2)

Wellsville – 2-2 (5-5)

Southern – 1-3 (2-8)

Leetonia – 0-4 (1-9)

Blue Tier

x-Western Reserve – 5-0 (8-3)

McDonald – 4-1 (7-3)

Jackson-Milton – 3-2 (7-4)

Mineral Ridge – 2-3 (3-7)

Sebring – 1-4 (1-9)

Lowellville – 0-5 (2-8)

2014 Season

Upper Tier

x-Springfield – 5-2 (7-4)

x-Crestview – 5-2 (7-5)

x-South Range – 5-2 (7-3)

United – 4-3 (7-4)

Lisbon – 4-3 (7-3)

East Palestine – 3-4 (4-6)

Columbiana – 2-5 (4-6)

Jackson-Milton – 0-7 (3-7)

Lower Tier

x-McDonald – 7-0 (10-1)

Western Reserve – 6-1 (11-2)

Wellsville – 5-2 (7-4)

Lowellville – 4-3 (5-5)

Mineral Ridge – 3-4 (4-6)

Sebring – 2-5 (5-5)

Southern – 1-6 (1-9)

Leetonia – 0-7 (1-9)

2013 Season

Upper Tier

x-South Range – 7-0 (11-1)

Crestview – 6-1 (11-2)

Springfield – 5-2 (7-3)

United – 4-3 (5-5)

Columbiana – 3-4 (3-7)

Southern – 1-6 (2-8)

Lisbon – 1-6 (2-8)

East Palestine – 0-7 (0-10)

Lower Tier

x-Western Reserve – 7-0 (13-1)

Wellsville – 5-2 (9-3)

McDonald – 5-2 (7-4)

Lowellville – 4-3 (6-5)

Jackson-Milton – 4-3 (6-4)

Mineral Ridge – 2-5 (5-5)

Sebring – 1-6 (3-7)

Leetonia – 0-7 (2-8)

2012 Season

Upper Tier

x-Crestview – 7-0 (11-1)

South Range – 6-1 (7-3)

Mineral Ridge – 5-2 (6-4)

United – 4-3 (6-4)

Springfield – 3-4 (4-6)

East Palestine – 2-5 (2-8)

Lisbon – 1-6 (2-8)

Jackson-Milton – 0-7 (0-10)

Lower Tier

x-Western Reserve – 7-0 (9-3)

Columbiana – 4-3 (6-4)

McDonald – 4-3 (6-4)

Southern – 4-3 (6-4)

Lowellville – 4-3 (4-6)

Leetonia – 3-4 (5-5)

Wellsville – 2-5 (4-6)

Sebring – 0-7 (0-10)

2011 Season

Upper Tier

x-Crestview – 7-0 (11-2)

Columbiana – 5-2 (8-3)

Springfield – 5-2 (8-3)

South Range – 4-3 (5-5)

Mineral Ridge – 3-4 (4-6)

United – 3-4 (3-7)

East Palestine – 1-6 (2-8)

Lisbon – 0-7 (1-9)

Lower Tier

x-Western Reserve – 7-0 (13-1)

Southern – 6-1 (9-1)

Wellsville – 4-3 (5-6)

McDonald – 4-3 (5-5)

Sebring – 3-4 (4-6)

Leetonia – 2-5 (4-6)

Jackson-Milton – 1-6 (3-7)

Lowellville – 1-6 (1-9)

2010 Season

Upper Tier

x-Crestview – 7-0 (9-2)

South Range – 5-2 (7-4)

United – 5-2 (7-4)

Mineral Ridge – 5-2 (6-4)

Columbiana – 3-4 (5-5)

East Palestine – 2-5 (3-7)

Springfield – 1-6 (3-7)

Lisbon – 0-7 (1-9)

Lower Tier

x-McDonald – 7-0 (10-3)

Western Reserve – 6-1 (9-2)

Southern – 5-2 (8-3)

Lowellville – 3-4 (5-5)

Wellsville – 3-4 (4-6)

Sebring – 2-5 (4-6)

Leetonia – 1-6 (2-8)

Jackson-Milton – 1-6 (1-9)

2009 Season

Upper Tier

x-Crestview – 6-1 (10-2)

Columbiana – 5-2 (8-3)

Mineral Ridge – 5-2 (6-4)

East Palestine – 4-3 (7-4)

United – 4-3 (5-5)

Springfield – 3-4 (5-5)

South Range – 1-6 (2-8)

Lisbon – 0-7 (0-10)

Lower Tier

x-McDonald – 7-0 (10-1)

Western Reserve – 6-1 (9-2)

Lowellville – 5-2 (5-5)

Wellsville – 4-3 (7-3)

Leetonia – 3-4 (5-5)

Jackson-Milton – 2-5 (3-7)

Southern – 1-6 (3-7)

Sebring – 0-7 (1-9)

2008 Season

Upper Tier

x-Crestview – 6-1 (10-2)

x-South Range – 6-1 (8-3)

Columbiana – 5-2 (7-4)

United – 4-3 (6-4)

East Palestine – 3-4 (4-6)

Springfield – 2-5 (5-5)

Mineral Ridge – 2-5 (3-7)

Lisbon – 0-7 (0-10)

Lower Tier

x-McDonald – 7-0 (11-1)

Leetonia – 5-2 (8-3)

Western Reserve – 5-2 (8-3)

Wellsville – 4-3 (7-3)

Southern – 4-3 (7-3)

Lowellville – 2-5 (2-8)

Jackson-Milton – 1-6 (3-7)

Sebring – 0-7 (0-10)

2007 Season

Upper Tier

x-South Range – 7-0 (12-1)

Columbiana – 5-2 (7-4)

Mineral Ridge – 5-2 (8-2)

Crestview – 5-2 (7-3)

East Palestine – 2-5 (4-6)

United – 2-5 (4-6)

Springfield – 2-5 (2-8)

Lisbon – 0-7 (2-8)

Lower Tier

x-McDonald – 6-1 (8-3)

x-Leetonia – 6-1 (7-4)

Western Reserve – 5-2 (6-4)

Lowellville – 4-3 (5-5)

Wellsville – 4-3 (5-5)

Southern – 2-5 (2-8)

Jackson-Milton – 1-6 (1-9)

Sebring – 0-7 (1-9)

2006 Season

Upper Tier

x-South Range – 7-0 (12-1)

Columbiana – 5-2 (10-3)

Crestview – 5-2 (9-3)

Springfield – 4-3 (6-4)

Mineral Ridge – 4-3 (6-4)

United – 2-5 (4-6)

Lisbon – 1-6 (4-6)

East Palestine – 0-7 (0-10)

Lower Tier

x-Western Reserve – 6-1 (9-3)

McDonald – 5-2 (7-4)

Leetonia – 5-2 (6-4)

Jackson-Milton – 4-3 (5-5)

Southern – 3-4 (6-4)

Wellsville – 3-4 (5-5)

Lowellville – 2-5 (2-8)

Sebring – 0-7 (0-10)