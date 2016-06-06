Surprise Kanye West show turns to chaos in New York City

The secret show was hinted to start at 2 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) – What was supposed to be a surprise Kanye West show in New York City quickly turned to chaos as thousands of fans descended on the venue.

More than 4,000 people swarmed Webster Hall, which only holds 1,500, early Monday morning for the pop-up show. They climbed on top of cars, dumpsters and scaffolding and hung out of windows hoping to get a better view.

The New York Daily News reports West hinted on social media that he was going to do the show after the Governor’s Ball on Sunday was canceled due to the weather. West had been scheduled to perform.

The secret show was hinted to start at 2 a.m., and according to West’s Twitter page was sold out by 1 a.m.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Wester Hall tweeted that there would be no show. Police then worked to disperse the crowd.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

