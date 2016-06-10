Tribute: Michelle Lynn Marino

Michelle Lynn Marino, 48 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully late Friday night, June 10, 2016, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital following her battle with cancer.

Michelle was born September 7, 1967 in Warren, the daughter of the late George Phillips, Sr. and Deneta Romane Phillips of Howland.

Michelle will be sadly missed by her husband, Salvatore T. Marino, whom she married September 10, 1988; one son, Kyle (Jessica); one daughter, Micaela Marino; her mother, Deneta Phillips; one sister, Tammy (Jeff) Scott and a niece, Kassandra Scott.

Michelle was preceded in death by her father, George Phillips, Sr. and a brother, George Phillips Jr.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2016, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren with a time of remembrance to follow. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

Online condolences may be made to the family and the obituary viewed at www.robertsclarkchapel.com