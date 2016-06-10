Youngstown’s Downtown Shutdown kicks off with Cavs watch party

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new event on the downtown party scene kicks off Friday night with the NBA Finals basketball game.

The City of Youngstown’s Downtown Shutdown includes food trucks, a cash bar and music and entertainment in the Kress Lot.

City Events Coordinator Michael McGiffin says he expects a big crowd.

“It’s an extra few hundred or few thousand people that are downtown who normally would have got in their car and gone home. Maybe they’re buying dinner. Maybe they’re buying appetizers. Maybe they’re buying drinks. Either way, they’re spending money. That’s the point of purchase,” he said.

The event Friday night featured a huge LED screen for the Cavs game and Las Vegas Video DJ Blaze.

McGiffin says the show isn’t just about the entertainment.

“Downtown Youngstown has a ton of great architecture, a ton of great restaurants and a ton of businesses and it’s the heart of our area, so my whole goal here is to throw a ton of events and bring as many people down, and Downtown Shutdown is a part of that plan.”

This is the first of several Downtown Shutdown events planned for the city throughout the summer. Other events include:

July 8: The Clarks ($10 admission)

August 5: Abby Abbondanza of the Hillbilly Way & Povertyneck Hillbillies ($5 admission)

August 19: Disco Inferno ($10 admission)

For more information, visit the Covelli Centre’s website.

