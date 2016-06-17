Tribute: Edward W. Saccomen

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Edward W. Saccomen, 94, passed away early Friday morning, June 17, 2016 at his home.

He was born on July 14, 1921 in Hepzibah, West Virginia, son to the late Michael and Ressie (Simons) Saccomen.

Edward was a WW II and Korean War Veteran who served as a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army for 20 years and received numerous medals. He then went on to spend 20 years working at Youngstown Sheet and Tube. He also was a chef for the Gatsby Restaurant for 25 years before finally retiring in 2008.

Edward was a member at First Free Methodist church. He also attended Victory Christian Church at the Coitsville campus where he enjoyed attending Wednesday Bible study.

Edward will be remembered for joy he found in fishing, watching Westerns, playing Rummy and Bingo, and cheering for the Cleveland Indians and Browns. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Edward was very loving, kind and generous and would go out of his way to help others.

Left to celebrate Edward’s life is his loving wife of 59 years, Roxann Saccomen, whom he married on June 8, 1957.

He is also survived by his daughters, Sherry (Joseph) Sandy of Austintown, Sonya (Dennis) Kopnisky of Austintown, and Sandra Orr of Laurel, DE; his grandchildren, Joel and Anthony Sandy, and Matthew, Colleen and Hollie Kopnisky; numerous nieces and nephews; and his cat, Tipper.

In addition to his parents, Edward is preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2016 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Ave. and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the Service on Tuesday at the Church.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, June 21 at 11:00 a.m. at First Free Methodist Church, 3999 McCarty Dr., Canfield.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

Family and friends may send condolences to www.lanefuneralhomes.com.