Tribute: Kathleen M. “Kathy” Zamarelli

WARREN, Ohio – Kathleen M. “Kathy” Zamarelli, 70, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family Friday, June 17, 2016 after a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer.

She was born January 4, 1946, in South Bend, Indiana the daughter of the late Charles & Dorothy Butler.

She was a proud 1964 graduate of Ursline High School. In 1968 she graduated from St. Mary’s College Notre Dame in Indiana with a Bachelor Degree in Elementary Education/Special Education.

After graduating, she taught in the Youngstown City School System.

Recently, she was an online educator with Sylvan Learning Center.

She also had been a Real Estate Agent and Mortgage Specialist for Zamarelli Real Estate Company. Kathy was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warren. She received Realtor awards, served on the board Trumbull County Board of Mental Health, and was active in Camp Fire, a member of Warren Junior Women’s League, NAMI, Bridge Club, and Trumbull Country Club.

She was also a proud and faithful member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 32 years.

She enjoyed bridge, sewing, baking, golf, working puzzles, sweet treats, shopping, baking lasagna, making people laugh, and most of all she enjoyed her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Frank Zamarelli of Warren, Maureen “Mo” Zamarelli of Warren, and Theresa “Tessie” (Ray) Hill of Elmhurst, IL, four grandchildren Andrew, Sadee, Mary and Camilla. She was the oldest of nine siblings. This included four brothers; Charles (Nan) Butler Jr of LaFalle, IL, Michael (Fiancée Marie William) Butler Philadelphia, PA, John (Denise) Butler of Boardman, and Thomas (Marilynn Butler of Canfield, and four sisters; Patricia Butler of Niles, Margaret Butler of Denver, Eileen Butler of Youngstown, and Mary Kelly Butler of Cincinnati, and 22 nieces and nephews and 29 great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Edward F. Zamarelli whom she married February 19, 1972 and passed away January 10, 2011.

Family and Friends may call Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warren with Rev. Bernard Schmalzried officiating.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Warren.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Warren, Ohio or The Charles and Dorothy Butler Athletic Scholarship Fund at Youngstown State University.

