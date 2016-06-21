Worker crushed to death in hydraulic press at Ohio plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Police say a worker was crushed to death at a sheet molding plant in central Ohio.

Columbus police say 60-year-old Timothy Underwood was working in a press area with a co-worker early Monday at a Core Molding Technologies plant when he fell into a hydraulic press. Police say he suffered a “catastrophic injury to his head” and died at the scene.

Underwood had worked at the Columbus business for about a year.

Core Molding says it is cooperating with authorities in their investigation of what led to the death. The manufacturer makes primarily truck parts, including hoods and fenders.

The state Bureau of Workers Compensation and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

A union spokesman says the union is working to understand how the death happened.

