YPD works to clean up homeless encampments downtown



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police are cleaning up homeless encampments on the railroad tracks downtown.

The Community Police Unit, along with members of the parks department, are collecting trash and other items at the sites and throwing them away.

The idea came after a fire at one of the encampments a couple of weeks ago. Police Chief Robin Lees said he went to the area a few days later and found a huge mess of empty alcohol containers and burnt tents.

He confirmed with Catholic Charities that the encampment there was frequented by drug users.

“One of the problems we’re having is that a lot of the folks that are down there do need additional help, and the fact is that when they’re enabled by folks who think they’re doing the right thing by delivering food or clothes or other items, what they’re doing is they’re really enabling these folks to stay down there and not get the help they need,” Lees said.

He says if people try to return to and stay at the location, they will be issued criminal trespass citations.

