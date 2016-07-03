Police shoot and kill man after chase in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say a man they wanted to talk to about shots that were fired at an apartment in North Carolina has been killed after pointing a gun at police officers.

Asheville Police said in a statement that 35-year-old Jai Williams led officers on a short chase Saturday evening before stopping and refusing commands to drop the gun.

Authorities say there were four other people in the car as Williams drove from police, and they saw a woman struggling with the driver and appearing to try to get out of the vehicle.

No one else was injured.

Police said Sgt. Tyler Radford fired his gun and has been placed on administrative leave. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Authorities didn’t release the races of Radford or Williams.

