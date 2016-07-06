Dems, GOP seem on collision course over gun, terror bills

The two parties were meeting separately Wednesday to map strategy

By ALAN FRAM, Associated Press Published: Updated:
In this frame grab taken from AP video Georgia Rep. John Lewis leads more than 200 Democrats in demanding a vote on measures to expand background checks and block gun purchases by some suspected terrorists in the aftermath of last week's massacre in Orlando, Florida, that killed 49 people in a gay nightclub. Rebellious Democrats shut down the House's legislative work on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, staging a sit-in on the House floor and refusing to leave until they secured a vote on gun control measures before lawmakers' weeklong break. (AP Photo)
WASHINGTON (AP) – House Democrats and Republicans seem as destined for an election-season clash over guns as they did when Democrats staged a sit-in on the chamber’s floor two weeks ago.

Nearly a month after the Orlando mass-shooting catapulted the issue back onto the nation’s radar, the two parties were meeting separately Wednesday to map strategy.

Republicans have incorporated gun curbs into a broader bill aimed at addressing domestic terrorism that the House has planned to debate this week.

Democrats want amendments tightening restrictions far further, which House Speaker Paul Ryan seemed to nix on Tuesday. And each party says the other’s proposals are defective.

Ryan met Tuesday evening with two top Democrats. They say he listened respectfully, but made no promise to allow votes on the Democrats’ measures.

