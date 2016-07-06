Dems, GOP seem on collision course over gun, terror bills

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Democrats and Republicans seem as destined for an election-season clash over guns as they did when Democrats staged a sit-in on the chamber’s floor two weeks ago.

Nearly a month after the Orlando mass-shooting catapulted the issue back onto the nation’s radar, the two parties were meeting separately Wednesday to map strategy.

Republicans have incorporated gun curbs into a broader bill aimed at addressing domestic terrorism that the House has planned to debate this week.

Democrats want amendments tightening restrictions far further, which House Speaker Paul Ryan seemed to nix on Tuesday. And each party says the other’s proposals are defective.

Ryan met Tuesday evening with two top Democrats. They say he listened respectfully, but made no promise to allow votes on the Democrats’ measures.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)