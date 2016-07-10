Fire damages chemical plant, but no injuries reported

SPEERS, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say fire did several hundred thousand dollars damage to a chemical plant in western Pennsylvania, but no injuries were reported.

Fourteen fire departments responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday to the blaze at National Polymers Inc. off Interstate 70 near the Monongahela River in Washington County.

The blaze had already been contained by the building’s automatic sprinkler system and prevented the flames from reaching chemicals stored in the plant. Fire crews had the flames out in less than an hour but remained for two more hours venting smoke and making sure the area was clear.

Chief Robert Whiten Jr. of the Charleroi Fire Department said the blaze appeared to have been accidental but the exact cause wasn’t immediately clear.

