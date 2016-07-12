Buffalo parents arrested after children allegedly found naked in hot, dirty apartment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say three children were found emaciated, naked or nearly naked in a 15th St. apartment on Monday.

After responding to a call at 5 p.m., the police force’s juvenile/sex offense squad went to the scene.

Three kids with ages ranging from one to three were seen lying on a couch cushion on the floor in the apartment’s living room, officers say.

While inside the at least 90 degree unit, police say that two of the children were naked and the third was only wearing a diaper filled with feces and urine.

According to officers, there was garbage all over the apartment. This allegedly included dirty diapers, old boxes of take-out food and broken glass.

The children, who police say looked “emaciated and extremely malnourished,” were taken into the custody of Child Protective Services after being treated at Women and Children’s Hospital.

The children’s mother, Maureen Fabre, 24, was arrested along with the father of the two youngest children, 26-year-old Terrell Hagans. Fabre was an employee at the Walden Galleria.

They were each charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.