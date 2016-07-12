Ohio Means Jobs: A useful tool for job-seekers



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Every week on JobsNow, we’ve featured a different career, giving you something to consider if you’re out of work and looking for a job.

We’ve also told you about Ohio Means Jobs, a website that can help your job search by learning from other people’s expertise.

“You know job searching can be a daunting experience and it can make you feel very isolated. Sometimes just working with other people helps you feel like you’re not alone in what you’re doing,” said Mary Ann Kochalko of Ohio Means Jobs.

A lot of people enjoy that one-on-one interaction, and it can help you take advantage of what you find on the website. Career exploration is one of the most important ways in which you can get help.

“Even if you think you know what job you want and you think you’re prepared for it, sometimes you need to come in and have someone validate that it’s an in-demand job and where it’s in demand and what kind of salary you might expect if you get that job,” Kochalko said.

Staffers can also help you find a suitable career, plus what type of training is necessary in order to get that occupation. Ohio Means Jobs is ready to help you polish up that resume, plus it offers connections to help you be absolutely ready when you get a job call.

“Sometimes it’s a simple barrier, like they haven’t interviewed in a while and they need help, just interviewing skills,” Kochalko said.

Or it could be more long-term, like helping someone get their GED.

Ohio Means Jobs can also show you career pathways to help you progress in your profession. It’s a great resource to have close by, and it can help you get on a payroll.

“That’s ultimately what we’re looking for, and many of us came from that environment ourselves where we maybe lost a job or were out of the workforce for a while and had to return,” Kochalko said.

Ohio Means Jobs has many features that can help your job search, including details about career fairs, employment programs and in-demand careers.