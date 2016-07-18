Morning storms in Mahoning, Trumbull counties lead to major clean-up



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People across Mahoning and Trumbull counties are cleaning up following thunderstorms that hit just before 8 Monday morning.

Flooding on roads including Interstate 680 and Garland Avenue in Youngstown created headaches for morning commuters and caused some vehicles to go off the road.

Traffic issues were not the only problems brought on by the storms, however.

Janet McCleery, of Hubbard, just dropped her boyfriend off at work when she heard a loud boom. A large chunk of her neighbor’s tree had fallen across her lawn on Erie Street.

“I couldn’t believe it. I mean, we couldn’t even get out of our driveway,” she said. “It was clear over past our driveway, you know, laying in the front yard. Thank God it didn’t hit the top of our house.”

Felix DelValle, of Campbell, had a similar experience on Coitsville Road.

“Happened to open the front door and there it was, a big tree. Lightning must have hit it and I was like, wow,” he said.

The tree tore down power lines, ripping them from DelValle’s and his neighbor’s houses.

“I was shocked. I called Ohio Edison real quick and fortunately, they’re here now,” DelValle said. “Waiting for them to clear out the place and get our electricity restored.”

Anywhere from a quarter inch to two inches of rain fell in some places in the Valley.

