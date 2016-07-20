Storm Team 27: Great summer weather

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Quiet weather  Wednesday morning with mainly clear skies. Temperatures dropped to 51 degrees at the airport.  Patchy fog hovered around Lawrence County.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO
Great weather Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures building into the middle 80’s.  Temperatures will build a little each day through the end of the week into the weekend with highs in the 90’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.  Showers or thunderstorms will return to the forecast by late Thursday in Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will cool a little early next week with highs in the mid 80’s instead of the 90’s!.

Forecast

Wednesday:   Sunny.
High:   85

Wednesday night:   Mostly clear.
Low:   57

Thursday:    Becoming partly sunny.  Slight risk for a shower or thunderstorm into the evening.  (20%)
High:   88

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High:   90    Low:   69

Saturday:   Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (30%)
High:   93    Low:   73

Sunday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (40%)
High:   94   Low: 73

Monday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms. (30%)
High:   86   Low: 70

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High:   85    Low:   66

Wednesday:   Partly sunny.
High:   86    Low:  68

