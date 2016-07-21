CNN report: Trump’s son offered VP position to Kasich

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Donald Trump’s son made an attempt to tempt Ohio Governer John Kasich to be the “most powerful vice president in history,” according to CNN.

Sources also tell CNN on Wednesday that Kasich turned down the offer.

Trump has come out on social media denying ever personally asking Kasich to be his running mate on Twitter saying, “John Kasich was never asked by me to be V.P. Just arrived in Cleveland – will be a great two days!”

CNN reports that a Trump aide also dismissed the news that was first reported by The New York Times.

“Completely false. His vetting read like a trashy novel,” the aide said when asked by CNN about the reports.

“Gov. Kasich has refused to endorse Donald Trump, he refused to welcome us as Republican delegates to his great state of Ohio. He’s refused to participate in the Republican National Convention, which I think is totally inappropriate,” Steve Stepanek, co-chairman of the Trump campaign in New Hampshire told CNN. “Since he’s refused to participate in the convention or endorse Donald Trump, I think its totally inappropriate to attend any event he is sponsoring.”

2016 REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION NEWS