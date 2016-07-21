Congressman Kelly strongly considers running for governor of PA

Kelly's district covers all of Mercer County and most of Lawrence County

Published:
Mike Kelly said there is a strong possibility he will run for governor of Pennsylvania.


CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly, who represents the third congressional district, says the chance of him running for governor is “a pretty strong maybe.”

His district covers all of Mercer County and most of Lawrence County. Kelly says both counties need more jobs and a higher standard of living.

He said Pennsylvania could be a world leader in terms of energy, but doesn’t think the current state government is providing much support in that effort.

Kelly is “absolutely over the top” for Republican nominee Donald Trump, and said he puts a lot of trust in running mate Mike Pence.

He also commended the Cleveland Police, saying he feels very safe at the RNC.

