2016 Harding Football Preview

2016 Warren Harding Football Preview

Head Coach: Steve Arnold, 5th season (23-19)

2015 Record: 8-4 (2-1), 2nd place in AAC Gold

2016 Division/Region: 2/5

More:High School Football previews from other teams

2015 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 31.9 (12th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 17.4 (18th in Area)

2015 Results

Mayfield 23 Raiders 21*

Raiders 31 Madison 20*

Raiders 41 Howland 7

Raiders 45 East 13

Mooney 27 Raiders 19

Boardman 18 Raiders 14

Raiders 34 Lakeside 0

Ursuline 33 Raiders 22

Raiders 38 Fitch 0

Raiders 48 Massillon 41

Raiders 35 Cleveland Heights 27

Raiders 35 Shaw 0

*-Playoff game

Returning Statistical Leaders

Passing: Lynn Bowden – 640 yards, 56.5%, 8 TDs

Rushing: Lynn Bowden – 1827 yards, 10.2 ypc, 20 TDs

Receiving: Marlin Richardson – 21 catches, 287 yards, 5 TDs

Tackles: Juwante Harbin – 66

QB Sacks: Juwante Harbin – 8

View 2016 Harding Football Roster

Recent Raider Post-Season Finishes

2015: Division II (Region 3) Semifinalist

2012: Division I (Region 1) Participant

2010: Division I (Region 1) Participant

2006: Division I (Region 1) Finalist

2004: Division I (Region 1) Participant

2003: Division I (Region 1) Semifinalist

2002: Division I (Region 1) Champion; State Finalist

2001: Division I (Region 1) Finalist

2016 Schedule

Aug. 26 – Shaw, 7

Sept. 2 – Cleveland Heights, 7

Sept. 9 – at Massillon, 7:30

Sept. 16 – at Fitch, 7*

Sept. 23 – Ursuline, 7

Sept. 30 – at Lakeside, 7*

Oct. 7 – at Boardman, 7*

Oct. 14 – Cardinal Mooney, 7

Oct. 21 – East, 7

Oct. 28 – Howland, 7

Keys on Offense

Quite possibly the top talent in the area resides in Warren. Senior Lynn Bowden has been on teams throughout his high school career that have totaled a winning percentage of 71.4% (25-10). Bowden has seen his rushing average increase each year (2013: 7.4; 2014: 9.6; 2015: 10.2) as well as his completion percentage (2013: 36.4%, 2014: 47.8%, 2015: 56.5%). He’s gained over 6,900-yards from scrimmage (passing, rushing, receiving) during his first three years on the varsity level. Last season’s Gold Tier Offensive Player of the Year will be joined by junior lineman Dan Angelo and senior receiver Marlin Richardson. Number 2 saw his production take a steep rise with the addition of Bowden last year. Richardson went from a receiver who caught 9 passes (58 yards) to a legitimate long ball threat in 2015 when he snagged 21 balls for an average of 13.7 yards per catch and 5 scores. The loss of running back Keemari Murry (855 rushing yards, 13 TDs) and First-Team lineman Devin Steer and Myron Cunningham will be something to keep an eye on this summer.

Keys on Defense

The Raiders’ stalwart on the defensive line was Kaleb Jones (4 sacks) a year ago. However, this season, defensive end Juwante Harbin and linebacker Naz Battee Diggs will be two players who many will be watching. Harbin sacked the opposing quarterbacks 8 times and finished with 66 tackles. Battee Diggs stopped ball carriers 54 times and took down signal callers 5 times. Last season (17.5) was the first time since 2012 (16.5) that the Raider defense had held their opponents to an average of below 23 points per game.

Final Analysis

After a 5-year run in the Lake Erie League (1 league championship in 2012 and a combined league record of 16-13), Harding returned to the area to compete in the All-American Conference in 2015. Harding lost one game in the new league (4-point loss to Boardman) and combined for a 72-0 margin of victory in their other two matchups against Lakeside and Fitch.

The Raiders have not appeared in the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since 2001-04 (four straight trips). With the arsenal of talent and experience Harding has returning, one would have to think that the possibility is there for another trip this season.